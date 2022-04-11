Tripura : Two Bangladeshi Girls With Indian Woman Held At Dharmanagar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2022 : Tripura’s traffic police on Monday booked three women, including two Bangladeshi nationals at Dharmanagar under northern district, which is about 170 KMs away from Agartala city.

It is reported that traffic police inspector Pankaj Debnath was on a routine walk in Dharmanagar town on Monday when he saw three women walking alongside the ISBT (inter-state bus terminus).

On being questioned about their identity, the two women maintained silence, while another old lady with them answered all the queries. Eventually, as the conversation and the gathering of people continued to grow, they acknowledged that their home was from Bangladesh and another was an Indian.

The traffic police inspector informed the North Tripura district’s Superintendent of Police (SP) regarding the whole incident and handed them over to the police. The three women were taken to Dharmanagar Women’s Police Station and interrogated.

The lady who was answering the queries have been identified as – Nargis Akhter, a resident of Bagma under Udaipur Police Station in Gomati district, which is about 47 kms away from Agartala and 217 kms away from Dharmanagar via capital city of Tripura.

The other two have been identified as – Sajida Khatun (25) and Kajali Akhter (24), live in Demra village under Rupganj police station in Bangladesh. They entered India through the Indo-Bangla international border in Belonia on Saturday last.

They were supposed to take Nargis from Agartala to Guwahati. But they missed the train and came to Dharmanagar by morning train from Agartala.

On Monday night, they intended to leave for Guwahati by Volvo bus from ISBT in Dharmanagar. Accordingly, they were roaming in and around ISBT. Seeing their suspicious movement, they were caught by the police. It is learned that they are being interrogated.

Under the Passport Act, they will be detained at Dharmanagar police station and sent to court.