Waterways Will Mark New Era Of Progress Along Northeast : Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal today asserted that waterways will usher in a new age of progress along the country’s North-eastern region.

Inaugurating an exhibition at the Waterways Conclave in Dibrugarh, Sonowal noted that waterways ecosystem connecting India with its neighboring countries will lead towards attaining additional job opportunities.

The 2-days Waterways Conclave welcomed a slew of industry stakeholders and policymakers to the city. As many as six Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) will be signed during the occasion. In addition, the expo features over 40 national and international enterprises.

Taking to Twitter, the Union minister wrote “Visited the exhibition held as part of the #WaterwaysConclave 2022 in Dibrugarh. @Waterwayscon is a two-day conclave from April 11-12 which will deliberate ways to enhance regional connectivity via waterways.”

Visited the exhibition held as part of the #WaterwaysConclave 2022 in Dibrugarh. @Waterwayscon is a two-day conclave from April 11-12 which will deliberate ways to enhance regional connectivity via waterways. pic.twitter.com/E7PtrfgjEH — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 11, 2022

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has created a theme pavilion to exhibit the potential projects of waterways sector.

Meanwhile, a Netherland Country Pavilion is also set-up during the event, with many Dutch firms showcasing innovative technology and innovation for the waterways sector. The expo features L&T, Brahmaputra Crackers and Polymer Limited (BCPL), and ITD Cementation, among others.

The conclave is also advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of ‘Vocal for Local’; thereby providing a platform for local businesses to showcase Assam’s handicrafts, tea, and craftsmen at the expo.