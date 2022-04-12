Arunachal Pradesh : Buddhist Spiritual Leader – Guru Tulku Rinpoche Arrives At Guwahati; Receives Rousing Welcome

NET Web Desk

Guru Tulku Rinpoche – the eminent Buddhist spiritual leader Arunachal Pradesh received a resounding welcome on arrival at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam.

The President of Bomdilla Buddhist Society – Ledo Thongon along with Tsering Dhondup secretary TGL Bomdilla, Rinchin Thongdok, Dorjee Tsering advisor to the Bomdilla Buddhist Society, Public leader Tsewang Norbu and the followers were also present at the airport to receive the Padmashree recipient and the 12th Abbot of Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh.

Born to Yab Lobsang Tshering & Yum Pema Choden on October 19, 1968 at Khamkharong in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh; Guru Rinpoche is believed to be the reincarnation of Late Thupten Kelden Rinpoche at the age of five by the 14th Dalai Lama.

The noted leader who headed the historical Gaden Namgyal Lhatse or Tawang monastery till 2016, was recently conferred with the Padma Shri – the fourth-highest civilian award of the country, for his determined efforts towards preserving Himalayan & Nalanda traditions.

Its worthy to note that Guru Rinpoche enrolled in the Drepung Monastic University in South India to pursue his further Buddhist philosophy studies. He completed his PhD studies in Buddhist doctrines and pursued Mahayana tantric studies during the next five years.

However, the leader began functioning in the Dalai Lama’s office in 1998 and remained there for ten years until 2008, when he was named Abbot of the Tawang monastery. He stepped down from the concerned position in 2016.