Assam : JICA-Sponsored Project Worth Of Rs 3800 Crores Approved To Upgrade Healthcare Infrastructure

NET Web Desk

In order to improve access to quality tertiary level healthcare, the Assam cabinet has approved ‘Assam Health System Strengthening Project’ worth of Rs 3,800 crores to upgrade the state’s health infrastructure, which would be sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

During a cabinet meeting, chaired by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government also approved an increased cost of Rs 530.41 crore for the developing three medical institutions in Assam.

Besides, the project will include super speciality wing in 6 medical colleges – Silchar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Barpeta, Diphu & Lakhimpur. It will also incorporate infrastructural improvement in 6 district hospitals – Silchar, Udalguri, Hojai, Hailakandi, Darrang, Dima Hasao.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma stated “At the weekly #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions including revision of estimates for 3 medical colleges, approval to Assam Health System Strengthening Project, formation of a committee to study Justice BK Sharma Commission report & regular salary of additional teachers.”

At the weekly #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions including revision of estimates for 3 medical colleges, approval to Assam Health System Strengthening Project, formation of a committee to study Justice BK Sharma Commission report & regular salary of additional teachers. pic.twitter.com/OuTKbWjM82 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the state cabinet have also decided to construct Swasthya Bhawan – an administrative centre for dedicated training-cum-monitoring. Besides, hospital management information system will also be developed for hospitals.

The state cabinet also revised the construction cost of three medical colleges at Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Nagaon to Rs 1,722 crore from 1,191.59 crore, indicating a cost escalation of Rs 530.41 crore.

In addition, the council of ministers resolved that the Justice B K Sharma (retd) Commission of Inquiry report investigating the irregularities in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations in 2013 will be studied by a 5-member committee.

According to the cabinet statement, the committee would present its report within the next two months.

However, to boost legal education, the state cabinet decided to approve the allotment of 3 bigha 1 katha land in Rangia Revenue Circle for construction of Rangia Law College.