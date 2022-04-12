Bike Expedition – ‘North East On Wheels’ Reaches Manipur; Greeted By Tourism Director 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75 years of Indian Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Amazing Namaste Foundation is organizing a 9-days long bike expedition – “North East on Wheels” which commenced from April 9 and will culminate on April 17, 2022.

According to an official statement, 75 bikers from the Northeastern states will be divided into 15 groups, each covering a distance of 1400 kms throughout the eight states.

Among these, 15 bikers today reached Manipur; who were welcomed by the Tourism Director – W Ibohal Singh at Hengang Tourism Complex.

These bikers will reach Mizoram via Tripura on April 13, 2022. They shall be travelling on their bikes to various parts of the state for three days, till April 15, 2022. On reaching Aizawl, they shall be hosted by the Mizoram Governor – Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan for High Tea.

The bikers will also visit Myanmarese relief camps; Thutak Nunpuitu Team (TNT) – De-addiction centre; the state’s largest orphanage; interact with residents at a shopping mall; and explore major tourist spots.

Meanwhile, they will be hosted at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School in Vairengte on the final day of the tour, where they will be flagged-off to join the other groups touring other North Eastern states, and they shall all meet in Guwahati for the closing ceremony.

Its worthy to note that the 9-days bike expedition aims to uncover the hidden facets; thereby unravelling the mystery of uncharted nooks and corners of the region.

The 75 bikers set to participate in the expedition were selected from over 400 aspirants who had registered for the expedition through a dedicated website, which was launched by the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Culture and External Affairs – Meenakshi Lekhi in January this year.