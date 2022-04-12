COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 149 New Cases; 12.70% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 149 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 12.70%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1175. While, a total of 2,25,732 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 689 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 142 samples were tested on April 11, 2022, out of which 79 samples belonged to males, while 70 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,24,215. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & FIA identified 147 & 2 positive cases respectively.