Manipur : New Cherry Blossom Species “Prunus Dinabandhuana” Found In Manipur; Named After Odia Scientist 

NET Web Desk

A team of scientists from Manipur have recently discovered a new species of Cherry Blossom belonging to the family of Rosaceae, and named it ‘Prunus Dinabandhuana’ after the noted Odia scientist – Dr Dinabandhu Sahoo.

Unlike Japanese Cherry Blossom which blooms in March-April, this new species blooms in November and grows to a height of 25-30 metres in a dense mixed evergreen forest.

The findings of this new species were recently published in the latest issue of a International scientific journal Annales Botanici Fennici, Helsinki, Finland.

Also dubbed as “Sakura” – the Cherry Blossom is the national flower of Japan, and a source of inspiration for the Japanese people. Meanwhile, India emerged as the 28th country in the world to be part of the Sakura plantations.

According to Dr Avitoli G. Zhimo, Assistant Director, Centre for Himalayan Studies in DU, scientists Biseshwori T and Jenifer M from Imphal-based Institute of Bio resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) found a new plant species of “Cherry Blossom”.

Dr Sahoo – a professor at the Department of Botany under University of Delhi organized India’s first Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong in November 2016, which drew lakhs of visitors and has now emerged into an international event held annually for the past six years.

During a visit to Shillong in 2014, Dr. Sahoo noticed a Cherry Blossom tree in full bloom in the city. After which, he considered launching a Cherry Blossom Festival in India.

Meanwhile, due to his sustained efforts, the first Manipur Cherry Blossom festival was held in 2017 at Mao, the border town of Manipur and Nagaland where not only all the council of ministers turned up but also thousands of people participated.