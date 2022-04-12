Meghalaya To Host Country’s First-Ever ‘Wooden Kart Race’ On April 30

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya is all set to host the country’s first-ever ‘Wooden Kart Race’ at the Evergreen Route in Kharang hamlet of East Khasi Hills on April 30; with the goal of reviving & promoting the dying craft of making wooden karts.

Organized by the Kharang Sports & Social Welfare Club; this race will be held to commemorate the northeastern state’s 50th statehood day and the club’s 50th anniversary.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Club’s advisor – Banjop Mukhim asserted that “we are commemorating the state’s 50th anniversary as well as the Club’s 50th anniversary by hosting a variety of activities throughout the year. The kart race will stand as one of the key highlights of the festival.”

The club is also hosting the state’s first MTB-XCO race, with technical assistance from Meghalaya Cycling Association authorities.

The Club’s president – Khrawkupar Warjri said those karts with wooden chassis and wooden body with tyre diameters not more than 1 feet and tyre thickness not less than 2 inch will be eligible to take part in the event.

Participants must, however, bring their karts to the location on April 29 and submit the required documents and registration payments, after which they will be given their kit bags and bip numbers.