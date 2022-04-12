‘Memorandum Of Understanding’ Inked To Promote Cricket Among Mizo Students 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Samagra Shiksha Mizoram and Cricket Association of Mizoram today inked a 5-yrs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Education Complex Conference Hall in Mc Donald Hill of Aizawl.

The pact has signed in presence of Secretary of School Education Department – Lalzirmawia Chhangte; State Project Director – Lalhmachhuana and the Additional State Project Director – C. Lalthanzira signed their names for Samagra Shiksha Mizoram; while President – Robert Lalfamkima; and Mamon Majumdar – Secretary signed their names for Cricket Association of Mizoram.

A total of 10 Government Primary and Middle Schools within Aizawl city shall be selected where they shall practice cricket in the school campus thrice a week. All training and equipment costs will be borne by the Mizoram Cricket Association.

According to the MoU, qualified coaches shall be available at all Grassroots Cricket School and children with talent for the game will be selected every year and trained at National Cricket Academy of Bangalore.