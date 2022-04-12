Month-Long Green Skill & Community Development Workshop Underway In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to enhance self-reliance and developing communities at all levels, a month-long green skill and community development workshop themed on “Bamboo Jewellery and Handicrafts Making” is underway at Wildlife Forest Colony in Wakro, Lohit District of Arunachal Pradesh.

The community development programme-cum-workshop has been organized by the Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary Division in association with Hemanta Creation of Assam’s Dibrugarh.

This workshop aimed to empower individuals with required skills to build stronger and more resilient communities.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Kamlang Tiger Reserve wrote “Kamlang TR started a one month green skill and community development programme with a workshop on #Bamboo Jewellery and Handicrafts Making. #sustainabletourism”