Nagaland : NSF Strongly Opposes Hindi Language Imposition As MIL Subject Till Class 10

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Naga Students’ Federation vehemently opposed the proposal made by the Parliamentary Official Language Committee to impose Hindi language as a component of MIL till Class X in the northeastern states.

According to a press release issued by NSF, “there exist a plethora of indigenous groups with diverse culture, race, language and religion in the North East region. Compulsory imposition of a particular language will only propagate disunity and misunderstanding among the peace loving citizens and indigenous people of North east India.”

The students federation further stated that concerned proposal will also undermine the languages of ethnic groups of NER and shall compromise with its richness and uniqueness.

“Indigenous languages are the identity of the multiple communities and regions of the nation which has its rich values and thus making India a diverse nation in all dimensions.” – the release further reads.

Meanwhile, the federation further remarked that “making Hindi a compulsory subject for the students till Class 10 (X) in NER shall only invite confusions, hurdles and discomfort for the students community and the Naga people in general as it has been an elective subject in the region till today for its own reason. And for the reasons mentioned, the NSF is in total opposition of the proposal to make Hindi as compulsory subject till Class X in NER and further urges the Central Government to revoke the decision in order to maintain peaceful co-existence and to avoid any further misunderstandings.”

“The Federation shall spare no efforts to safeguard the interests and sentiments of the Naga people in particular and the NER in general as the entire region is against the proposed imposition.” – the release further added.