Ready To Implement 33% Reservation For Women In Civic Bodies : Nagaland Government To SC

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland administration informed the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday that it has decided to impose 33% reservation for women in civic bodies.

The state government told a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M Sundresh that a resolution has been adopted in this regard at a consultative meeting held on March 9 where all the stakeholders were present.

The state counsel told the bench that “a resolution was passed affirmed by the chief minister and the others that we should go ahead with the 74th amendment giving reservation of 33 per cent to women.”

According to the apex court, there is no impediment to holding elections with women’s reservations.

“The state electoral commission reports that they have already launched a process of summary modification that will take place in two months,” the bench stated.

Its worthy to note that the Supreme Court had previously chastised the Nagaland government for delaying the implementation of women’s reservation in the state’s urban local bodies, stating that “an important part of gender equality appears to be postponed.”