Sikkim : Inhuman Behaviour Towards Labours Won’t Be Tolerated At Any Cost : SKM Labour Front

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In order to ensure compliance of labour rules and policies, the President of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Labour Front – Prem Raj Gurung called-on the Plant Heads and HR Heads of different Companies like – Golden cross, Cipla II, Swiss Garnier II, zyventus, Lupin and Zydus at Rangpo Tourist Lodge.

He was accompanied by Boom Tshering Tamang, Social Media SKM Hq and MEO of Rangpo.

During a meeting, the ministers thoroughly discussed several labour issues and clear message were passed that inhuman behaviour to lavourets will not be tolerated at any cost.

They further instructed Gurung to follow the labour laws and asserted that police verification was compulsory for safety and security of Sikkim.

Lastly, he urged the administration to give locals first priority for job openings.

The President of SKM Labour Front – Prem Raj Gurung has been visiting several firms around the state since last month to assess labour conditions, policy, and other issues. They were also told to observe all of the rules set down by the Sikkim government’s labour department.