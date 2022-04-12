Sikkim : Trishakti Corps Conducted ‘Integrated Fire Power Exercise’ At Teesta Field Firing Ranges

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Trishakti Corps conducted ‘Ex Kripan Shakti’ – an Integrated Fire Power exercise at Teesta Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) near Siliguri (WB) today.

Aimed at orchestrating and synergizing the capabilities of the Indian Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to fight an integrated battle, this exercise organized by the units of Trishakti Corps demonstrated ability to hit hard and swiftly with precision.

The firing involved employment and firing of all arms and weapon systems including guns, mortars, infantry combat vehicles, helicopters and employment of Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance platforms to execute the ‘Sensor to Shooter’ concept.

Meanwhile, the execution of integrated response by the troops of Indian Army from the Kripan Division and CAPF on a simulated enemy airborne was undertaken with utmost professionalism highlighting the joint synergies.

The swift action by Special Heliborne troops and rapid deployment of arty guns and equipment by helicopters was done with clock work precision.

On the termination of the exercise, audiences witnessed different weapon platforms from close quarters.

This exercise was reviewed by Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, AVSM, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps. Besides, other dignitaries from Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), local civil administration as well as school children and NCC cadets also witnessed the exercise.

The exercise is expected to further cement the relations between the Indian Army, civil administration and Central Armed Police Forces to reinforce confidence of the people on Indian Army’s commitment in safeguarding territorial integrity and ensuring effective response against any external threat.