Tripura : Second Edition Of ‘Bharat Bangla Paryatan Utsav 2022’ To Commence From April 17 In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 12, 2022 : In order to strengthen cordial relations between Bangladesh and Tripura more effectively, the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited is organizing a 3-days long 2nd Bharat Bangla Paryatan Utsav-2022; slated to be held from April 17-19.

The three-day event will be attended by hoteliers, tour operators, cultural organizations, intellectuals, writers, artists, etc from Bangladesh, West Bengal and North-Eastern states of India.

Addressing a press conference at Geetanjali Tourism Guest House here in Agartala on Tuesday afternoon, the Tourism minister of Tripura – Pranajit Singha Roy said “Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will inaugurate the three-day long 2nd Bharat Bangla Paryatan Utsav-2022 at Ujjayanta Palace here in Agartala on the evening of April 17 next.”

“Bangladesh MP Habibur Muktar Chaudhury gave consent to attend the inaugural ceremony. In case he fails to attend then another MP of Bangladesh will attend the event on the very day. In total, 25 delegates from Bangladesh are attending this event”, he added.

The first two-day Bharat-Bangla Paryatan Utsav was organized on February 20-21, 2020 in Agartala city.

Citing the details of the programme schedule for three days, Singha Roy said “The event will start with a road show or procession from 7 AM on April 17 next covering different streets of Agartala city, followed by Food Festival at 4 PM and inauguration programme at 6 PM at Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala city. Later cultural programme from 7.30 PM onwards at the Palace premises where artists like Subash Reang, Piyali Das Bardhan Roy, Shilpa Biswas (Bangladesh) and Niharika Nath will perform.”

“On the second day, Business to Business (B2B) will commence from 11 AM at Geetanjali Tourism Guest House followed by cultural programme at Ujjayanta Palace from 6 PM where artists like Rajib Chatterjee, Rakesh Dev Barman, Rajendra Debbarma, Kala Mandal, Raju Mog, Surajit Debbarma, Niger Sultana (Bangladesh) and Dohar band (West Bengal) to perform.” – Roy stated.

“On the third day, the FAM (familiarization) Tour will begin at 7 AM and destinations are Chabimura, Dumboor Lake and Chottakhola. Later in the evening at 6 PM, cultural programme will start with performances of Dr Uttam Saha, Adhiraj Debbarma, Chitralekha Chakma, Srijan Dance Academy of Udaipur, Guru Bihari Sing Dance Academy of Jogendranagar, Nandi Gopal Jamatia, Shipra Biswas, Swargasree and Biswanath Debbarma”, he added.

In the press conference, Managing Director of the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) Limited, Tarit Kanti Chakma was present.