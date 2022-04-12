Waterways Can Provide Greatest Opportunities For Young Entrepreneurs : Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal today asserted that waterways might present the best prospects to young entrepreneurs because there are 800 million citizens residing within a 2000-kilometer radius.

Addressing the inaugural session of ‘Waterways Conclave 2022’, Sonowal stated that “we may establish strong commercial ties with our neighbours through the optimal and holistic development of the waterway ecosystem.”

Sonowal encouraged the private sector to collaborate with the government in the waterways sector and support Prime Minister the ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’ vision of Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that Assam is undertaking a 770 crores ‘Assam Inland Water Transport’ project to provide passengers with safe and convenient ferry services.

Speaking on the importance of the northeast’s waterways ecosystem, he stated that the Brahmaputra basin holds almost 30% of India’s water resource potential, and that freight movement by waterways would significantly reduce reliance on vehicle cargo transportation.

“Regular cargo traffic on waterways would generate job opportunities and expand the international market for local products through cost-effective transportation,” he said.

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways – Nitin Gadkari, through his virtual address, remarked that “waterways are the most cost-effective medium of transport compared to road and railways, as far as the logistic cost is concerned, the logistics efficiencies the waterways is the ultimate mission for all of us.”