Waves Of Transformation Emerging Through Apple Cultivation Along Northeastern Regions 

NET Web Desk

The North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS) in Shillong has undertaken the initiative to promote apple cultivation in the region.

Low chilling apple varieties are thought to have a lot of potential in the North Eastern Region because of the favourable agro-climatic conditions.

The farming community, along with different government and non-government organization, responded enthusiastically to the idea. Based on the project’s success, the North Eastern Council (NEC) in 2020-21 initiated the second phase of the project Promotion of Low Chilling Apple Plantation in northeastern region.

According to PIB report, the NERCRMS in collaboration with the Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society (ZVCMS) of Arunachal Pradesh organized a capacity building programme on the Management of Apple Orchard and Distribution of Organic Fertilizer & Bio-Pesticides in the ZVCMS Office in Lempia, Ziro.

Based on the initiative, 23 beneficiaries were identified from various Community-Based Organizations (CBOs); who were trained on the scientific use of organic fertilizer & pesticides to enhance the harvest quality.