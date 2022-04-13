Arunachal Pradesh : Kimin CHC Adjudged With Coveted SKOCH Award For Innovative Energy-Efficient Project 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal State Council for Science & Technology has been conferred with the SKOCH Silver Award under the ‘State Governance Category-2022’ for its innovative “Demonstration of Geothermal-Based Heating & Cooling System Integrated with Solar Power” project at the Community Health Centre (CHC) of Kimin.

Supported by the central department of science and technology, and implemented in technical collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI); this project aimed to demonstrate an energy-efficient and long-lasting technology that could be replicated to meet the state’s problems and concerns.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu also congratulated the state science council for the recognition. “Congrats to Arunachal State Council for Science & Technology for winning SKOCH Silver Award under State Governance Category-2022. The award was won for its innovative “Demonstration of Geothermal-Based Heating & Cooling System Integrated with Solar Power” project at CHC,Kimin.” – he wrote.

The major goal of this technique is to address the energy needs of the CHC at Kimin, particularly in high-altitude areas where residents rely on biomass burning, which causes forest destruction. Aside from avoiding water loss, the project was determined to be 25-30% more energy efficient.

Its worthy to note that the SKOCH Award is the country’s highest civilian recognition, bestowed by the SKOCH Group – an independent organization. It honours the individuals, projects, and institutions that go above and beyond to make India a better nation.