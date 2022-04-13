Assam : Boat Carrying Rice Bags Sinks In Brahmaputra River; No Casualty Reported

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying rice bags drowned in the Brahmaputra river of Assam’s Barpeta district on Tuesday evening.

Fortunately, no casualty have been reported due to the untoward incident.

According to ANI report, the boat, which was carrying rice bags from Bohori Ghat to Kachumara Ghat, was caught in a storm and thereby sank in the river. Locals were able to successfully rescue the individuals.

As per a resident of Barpeta – Iqbal Hussain, “people were saved, but the catastrophe destroyed the rice bags and other belongings. We demand that the state government take the required steps to build a bridge between Bohori and Kachumara.”