Assam : Fake Gold Confiscated From Biswanath; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation, the Assam Police on Tuesday apprehended an individual in Biswanath district and confiscated 60 kilograms of fake gold from his possession.

According to ANI report, an impounded four-wheeler did not stop during a security check on National Highway 15, and the driver is accused of attempting to flee the scene.

“The police team chased the vehicle and detained it,” informed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Biswanath district – Navin Singh.

“We discovered 60 kilogrammes of phoney gold in the truck during the search. The vehicle’s driver has been apprehended,” Singh added.

Identified as – Hasinur Rahman; the offender is a resident of Bihpuria area in Assam’s Lakhimpur.

Furthermore, a case has been registered against the offender with Behali police station, under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).