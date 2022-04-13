Assam : Five Chimpanzees Rescued From Karbi Anglong; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police have rescued five Chimpanzees and apprehended two persons from the Dilai area near Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday evening.

Identified as – Md Hobibur Rahman & Md Zanab Khan; both the offenders are claimed to be residents of Thoubal District in Manipur.

According to the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bokajan Sub-Division – John Das, during Naka checking at Dilai Tiniali, security forces intercepted the vehicle.

“The truck was travelling from Nagaland’s Dimapur to Guwahati, and we discovered five chimps while searching the vehicle. We caught two people from Manipur’s Thoubal district, Md Hobibur Rahman and Md Zanab Khan, and seized the car as well as five Chimpanzees.” – he stated.

“We then handed over the captured individuals, as well as all the confiscated items, to the Assistant Conservator of Forests, I/C Manja Range, Karbi Anglong, East Division, for initiating further action,” Das further added.