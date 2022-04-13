Assam Man Gets 10 Yrs Of “Rigorous Imprisonment” For Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy 

NET Web Desk

The Hailakandi District and Sessions Judge of Assam has sentenced a man with 10 years of “rigorous imprisonment” for sexually abusing an 11-year-old minor boy four years ago.

The Special Judge of the Hailakandi court – Sanjoy Hazarika also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the man, who was booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (penalty for carnal inter-course against the order of nature) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

If the defendant does not pay the fine, he will be sentenced to another six months in prison.

According to a complaint filed with the Lala police station on June 5, 2018, the convict, then 21-yrs-old, forcibly took the boy to a bathroom on the Lala Rural College grounds, where he was playing with two other children, and sexually abused him.

The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, and the prisoner was apprehended and taken into custody. Last year, cops filed a charge sheet, and the sentence was pronounced last week.