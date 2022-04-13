Assam : Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal Visits Goalpara; Reviews Developmental Projects 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal today visited Goalpara district to review the progress of various developmental projects under Aspirational Districts Programme.

Sonowal also interacted with the healthcare workers & doctors of the Universal Health Centres and First Referral Units (FRUs) hospitals at Dudhnoi.

Addressing the occasion, Sonowal stated that “the Aspirational Districts programme is a visionary project of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It was launched with the goal of improving citizens’ living standards by bringing about revolutionary improvements in healthcare and nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, skill development, and infrastructure. Today, in accordance with our Prime Minister’s directives, I evaluated the progress made in the districts’ healthcare systems. We are dedicated to the Goalpara district’s overall development. Our dual-engine governments at the federal and state levels will ensure that we meet our deadline.”

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister wrote “Led by PM Shri @narendramodiji’s vision, Aspirational Districts are bringing transformational changes in service delivery. Visited Goalpara in Assam and inspected the CHC & FRU Hospital at Dudhnoi. Glad to interact with health workers & staff who are doing a commendable job.”

“As per directions of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodiji, reviewed projects and works under Goalpara district with senior officials today. The joint efforts of both Centre & State are bringing positive socio-economic changes to the Aspirational District.” – he further added.

The Union Minister urged district officials to focus on improving health, education, water resources, agriculture, nutrition, particularly for women and children, and youth skill development.

In addition, the Minister directed the Monitoring Team to maintain a close eye on the details of welfare system execution.

He further elaborated on the significance of public awareness about the progress made in various projects under this Aspirational Districts Programme.

“We must try to improve farm productivity in Goalpara in order to achieve PM Narendra Modi’s aim of doubling farmer income by the end of 2022. This district has a lot of potential in farming and animal husbandry. In this aspect, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) must be strengthened and empowered.” – Sonowal remarked.

Speaking about the proposed Ayurvedic College at Dudhnoi, the Union Minister added, “work at the proposed Ayurvedic college in Dudhnoi would commence shortly. It is a significant step toward the district’s and people’s holistic development. As the district moves closer towards a positive transformation in socio-economic aspects, the actions made under the Aspirational Districts programme will help to bring the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Viswas aur Sabka Prayas’ into reality. We will continue to work in the direction of good transformation, development, and increase of the district’s living standard.”