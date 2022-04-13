Hindi Imposition Row : Manipur Congress Spokesperson Booked With Sedition Charges For Castigating Amit Shah 

NET Web Desk

A spokesperson of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) – Sanaojam Samachoron Singh (Sanou) has been booked with sedition charges for derogatory remarks against the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah during a conversation on a local TV channel.

The prominent Imphal-based advocate has been apprehended after a complaint was filed by the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) – M. Bharish Sharma on April 11.

As per Frontier Manipur report, Sanou has been charged under Sections 124A (sedition), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Acting on the complaint, a team of the Imphal Police held Sanou at around 1 AM on April 12 from his residence, while the advocate was released on bail on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, Sanou was invited as a panelist during a discussion broadcasted on local TV channel – Impact TV, where he utilized derogatory statements against mainland Indians and the Union Minister – Amit Shah.