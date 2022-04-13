Insurgents Of Proscribed Outfits – KNLA, KYKL Nabbed From Manipur 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against anti-insurgency activities, the Assam Rifles in collaboration with Manipur Police have recently nabbed three militants through separate operations from Manipur.

According to reports, the Keithelmanbi Battalion of the paramilitary troop in a joint operation with the Manipur Police have apprehended two insurgents of the banned militant outfit – Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) from Oinam in Bishnupur District of Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Assam Rifles wrote “Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 11 Apr, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended two insurgents of proscribed group Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) in Oinam, Bishnupur District, Manipur.”

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Mantripukhri Battalion of Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police nabbed one terrorist of the proscribed outfit – Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup (KYKL) from Pangei Bazar in Imphal East District of Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Rifles wrote “Mantripukhri Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 11 Apr, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended an insurgent of proscribed group Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup (KYKL) from Pangei Bazar in Imphal East District, Manipur.”