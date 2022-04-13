Meghalaya : Dry-Day Declared In East Khasi Hills On ‘Good Friday’

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Commissioner (Excise) of East Khasi Hills District in Meghalaya has declared April 15 as ‘Dry Day’ in the entire district on account of Good Friday.

According to an order issued by the DC, all bonded warehouses/Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) “OFF & ON” shops/home delivery licensees/canteens and outstills shall remain closed on the above mentioned date.

During the time period, possession, distribution and sale of alcohol will be completely prohibited along the entire district.

Its worthy to note that ‘Good Friday’ is a way to show reverence for Jesus Christ’s suffering for humanity. The day is observed in order to remember Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.