Mizoram : BJP Fields Candidates For Upcoming ‘Mara Autonomous District Council’ Polls

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today confirmed the names of candidate for the forthcoming 12th General Election of the Mara Autonomous District Council (ADC) at Atal Bhavan, Aizawl.

Accordingly, 25 candidates will be fielded from 25 constituencies of the autonomous district.

The Mizoram BJP Party President – Vanlalhmuaka indicated that the district ‘Search Committee’ had elected the eligible representatives in the past one month, “these elected candidates are then voted at the state level, and finally nominated at the national level.”

Responding to a query on why BJP performed well at District Council, Vanlalhmuaka asserted “our Councilors/MDCs have been trained to serve the people rather than their own personal fortunes. Every Central scheme is used to reach every citizen, regardless of their political membership.”

Its worthy to note that the Mizoram Election Commission recently announced that 12th General Election to Mara Autonomous District Council (ADC) will be conducted on May 5.

According to DIPR report, the last date of filing nominations & scrutiny of nominations concluded today, i.e. on April 13.

Besides, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 18, while the allotment of symbols & displaying candidates list is set for April 19.

The re-poll dates & counting of votes will be conducted on May 6 & May 9 respectively. Meanwhile, the date for completion of election process & first meeting of the new council will be conducted on May 11 & May 13 respectively.