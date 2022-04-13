Mizoram : Governor, ITIF Representatives Discuss Indo-Myanmar Trade At Zokhawthar

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to revive the formal Indo-Myanmar Border Trade at Zokhawthar, the International Trade Initiative Forum (ITIF) of Mizoram has submitted a request through letter and memorandum to PM Narendra Modi, last month.

Based on concerned matter, the ITIF representatives today called-on the Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan.

Led by ITIF President – P.C. Lawmkunga, IAS (retd), the team issued a letter to the Governor, requesting that the problem be taken to the central administration.

The Governor was also briefed on how the Indo-Myanmar Border commerce at Zokhawthar began as customary trade in 1995 before being legalised by the Indian government in December 2015, and has since been almost non-existent due to a variety of factors.

Besides, the meeting also discussed about conditions that could have resulted in the formal trade being halted.

It was also claimed that the former traders at Zokhawthar were facing a variety of issues with letter of credits required for the exchange of commodities, country of origin labelling (COOL), and other key needs in the EXIM sector.

The non-functioning of the regular Indo-Myanmar border trade, according to ITIF Mizoram members, could be one reason why illegal smuggling activities commenced along the region.

Meanwhile, the Governor assured the representatives of ITIF Mizoram that as soon as he receives sufficient information, he will discuss the matter with relevant authorities in the central and state levels; and has therefore requested ITIF Mizoram to conduct more border trade awareness campaigns to educate the people in the state.