Nagaland : 15th Southern Angami-II Emerged As ‘Best Performing VAC’ Under Kohima District 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Village Adoption Committee (VAC) of 15th Southern Angami – II Assembly Constituency adopting Sakhabama village under theme – “Towards achieving a sustainable Sakhabama” emerged as the best performing VAC under the aegis of Kohima District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) activities for the year 2021-2022.

The second best performing VAC was awarded to the 8th Western Angami Assembly Constituency with Mezoma village as its adopted village.

The best two performing VACs were announced during the Kohima DPDB meeting held in DPDB Conference Hall Kohima on April 13, 2022.

Advisor for Technical Education and Election who is also the Chairman of Kohima DPDB – Medo Yhokha presented the 1st prize while Advisor for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Dr. Neikiesalie Nicky Kire handed over the second prize to the winning teams.

The DPDB meeting held under the chairmanship of Advisor, Technical Education & Election and Chairman DPDB, Medo Yhokha in presence of Advisor for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Dr. Neikiesalie Nicky Kire was chaired by Deputy Commissioner who is also the Vice Chairman of DPDB, Gregory Thejawelie IAS.

Medo Yhokha in his concluding remarks congratulated both the winning teams and the other teams for contributing their good services towards the upliftment and development of their respective adopted villages.

He further added that it has been an honour and wonderful year for him and thanked the honorable members and his colleagues for being actively supportive in all round development of the district.

The DPDB Chairman also thanked DC & Vice Chairman of DPDB for being the main drive in taking forward the district activities and all the other DPDB members for their cooperation and support extended to him.

Medo said, the year 2021 was a challenging year with the pandemic and appreciated all the concerned officers for the job done well.

He said that because of the situation and time constraints, many activities could not be taken down to the grassroots level as desired and plan’, however also hoped that in years ahead the DPDB will be able to take the policies and programmes of the government to the grassroots level and wished the board to be the best performing Board in the State of Nagaland.