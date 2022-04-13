Nagaland : Motorcycle Expedition Hosted By ‘Army Medical Corps’ Reached Kohima 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle themed on “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, a Motorcycle Expedition organized by Army Medical Corps (AMC) under the aegis of Directorate General of Medical Service (Army) reached Kohima on April 13, 2022.

These bikers after commencing the journey from Zakhama at around 6 AM, were felicitated by the state administration at Nagaland Medical College in Kohima before proceeding towards Kohima War Cemetery, where they laid a wreath and were briefed by the Kohima Battalion of the Assam Rifles.

The squad was joined by 25 local Kohima motorcycles and further proceeded towards Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur.

Its worthy to note that the team had initially started from National War Memorial in Delhi under the motto – “Shoulder behind Soldiers”; thereby aiming to visit all medical units enroute from Delhi to eight Northeast states and vice-versa.