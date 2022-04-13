Nagaland : Two-Days Art Festival Commemorating ‘World Art Day 2022’ Underway In Kohima 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to elicit the meaning of expression and promote the significance of artwork and local artists; the two-days festival commemorating the ‘World Art Day 2022’ is underway at the Old NST Complex in Kohima, Nagaland.

Hosted by the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA) in collaboration with visual artists of Nagaland and supported by the Nagaland Tourism Department; this initiative aims to let young minds and students explore their artistic talents.

The event also focused on painting demonstration by 10 visual artists, art competition, exchanges between amateur and professional artists, and the exhibition and artwork sales.

Addressing the event, the Art & Drama Educator – Cynthia Kolakhe highlighted that every year, ‘World Art Day’ is celebrated on April 15, but since it coincides with Good Friday this year, the program has been scheduled for an earlier date.

As per the Art educator, the event “is a festival dedicated to the advancement, dissemination, and enjoyment of art. It’s also an opportunity to highlight the importance of arts education in schools, since culture may help to create a more inclusive and equal educational environment.” she further added.

Taking to Twitter, the Associate Vice-President of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) & Advisor to Nagaland CM – Abu Metha wrote “The streets of Kohima have come alive with the creative skills of the youth. Great to see young minds and students explore their artistic talents to commemorate #WorldArtDay under the guidance of @TafmaNagaland.”