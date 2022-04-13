Implement Taxation System For KNP To Enhance Community Participation : Sikkim Forest Minister

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Forest Minister – Karma Loday Bhutia today asserted that taxation system like – Tsomgo Pokhri Sanrakshan Samiti (TPSS) must be placed in Khangchendzonga National Park (KNP) to enhance community participation.

Based on guidelines forwarded by the Forest Department of Sikkim, with support from organizations like – WWF-India; the TPSS was instituted in 2008 to preserve the Tsomgo lake.

TPSS has been playing a crucial link between the government and the community to managing back-end problems such as accounting.

As a result, Loday urged the forest department officials to create a similar structure to the Khangchendzonga Conservation Committee, which is likewise protecting the KNP from the people and providing them with some financial autonomy so that they may continue to work for the KNP’s welfare.

Following which, KCC will attain some amount of financial autonomy and will work more diligently; further added Bhutia.

Its worthy to note that ‘Secure Himalaya Project’ today during the meeting today proposed “One Night With Highlander Herdsman” – an initiative to attract tourists.