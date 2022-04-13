Thirteen Succumbed After Consuming Poisonous Mushrooms In Assam 

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, around 13 people have succumbed within the last 2 days after the consumption of poisonous mushrooms in four districts of Upper Assam – Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Sivasagar.

According to ANI report, all the victims succumbed at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh District of Assam; while undergoing further treatment.

“A total of 39 patients were admitted to the hospital from 4 districts of the Upper Assam region. Four deaths were reported on Monday, nine more deaths occurred on Tuesday.” – informed the Superintendent of AMCH – Dr Prasanta Dihingia.

“All the victims had eaten toxic wild mushrooms at home, mistaking them for edible ones. They got nausea, started vomiting, and had stomach cramps after consuming those,” Dr Dihingia continued.