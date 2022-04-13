Tripura : 17 Eklavya Schools Will Be Operational By Academic Year 2023-24; Asserts Union Minister – Bishweswar Tudu 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti – Bishweswar Tudu on Tuesday announced that 17 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Tripura would be operational by the 2023-24 academic year.

As per the Union Minister, PM Narendra Modi has been emphasizing on the significance of appropriate education for tribal children, believing that only better learning will bring waves of transformation among them.

Tudu called-on the officials from the tribal welfare and water resource departments to discuss the status of the two ministries’ initiatives.

“Construction on 16 Eklavya Model Residential schools has already begun, however construction on one intended institute has been halted owing to a land acquisition issue. According to current plans, kids will be able to enroll in the new Eklavya schools by the 2023-24 academic year.” – Tudu said.

He further added that each Eklavya school will cost roughly Rs 40 crores for construction, and each English language school will be able to accommodate around 500 tribal children.

“After graduating from such English medium schools with CBSE curriculum, tribal children would be able to pursue their vocations in the best possible manner. They might also take part in numerous entrance exams.” – he asserted.

In order to improve the geographical outreach of Eklavya Model Residential School to every block with more than 50% ST population and at least 20,000 tribal people based on Census 2011 data; a separate central sector scheme was carved out in 2018 to provide quality education to tribal students in their own environment.

Tudu also cited about the Centre’s recent decision to classify the Darlong tribe as a ST group.