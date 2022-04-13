Tripura Government To Recruit 600 Doctors Shortly, Says CM – Biplab Kumar Deb To Central University Students

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 13, 2022: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said that the state government had initiated a procedure to recruit 600 doctors in various health institutions shortly.

While interacting with the students and faculties of Tripura University (Central) at Maharaja Bir Bikram Satabarshiki Bhavan’s auditorium hall on Tuesday morning, Deb said “Approximately 600 doctors, nurses and technicians will be recruited for quality improvement in health care services.”

The Chief Minister enunciated that the Indian youths are presently fortunate to have a far-sighted, committed and patient Prime Minister like Narendra Modi because PM Modi has been always working beyond the traditional norms for the welfare of the country and its citizens.

“A person must be knowledgeable about his own situation as well as of the state and the country. He called on the students to stay updated about every incident happening around because if the new generation is awake and aware only then the state as well as the nation will move ahead”, he added.

He said, a change in the national education policy of the country has been brought after 36 years through which a student can attain education which will also help in the professional field as well as building his personality. The guardians in the present Indian society are all eager to get their sons and daughters a reputed job.

In the beginning of the session, the Chief Minister unveiled a book cover named “Basics of Basketball’ written by Prof Prashanta Kumar Das.

“The income of general people and farmers has increased. The capital expenditure of the state has doubled. The present state government has prepared a blueprint named “Lakshya 2047′ which will be a boon for the next generation”, he added.

Speaking about improvement of the state’s infrastructure, the Chief Minister said, the government has taken initiatives to construct a 4-lane road from Agartala to Churaibari and Ring Road in Agartala. He also expressed his wish to build a prosperous Tripura just like Gujarat.

Northeastern states were neglected during the period of the previous central government. But special attention has been given to the Northeastern states after the Narendra Modi government took over in 2014 as a result this region is prospering rapidly. The people of the state have got Demu train, Humsafar, Kanchenjunga, Deogarh, Rajdhani, Jana Shatabdi Express without having to participate in any movement which shows the sincerity of the central government.

The Chief Minister said, the government will soon be taking steps for the improvement of Kamalasagar Mandir. Libraries will be constructed in each Gram Panchayat of the state. The whole picture of the state will change in the next 1-2 years.

The Chief Minister called on the students to know themselves well, to have a positive attitude, to use academic knowledge in practical life, to keep an entrepreneurial mentality, to respect the elders and to love the country.

The welcome speech was delivered by Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain. He said, there are 4 thousand students studying in total 40 sections of the University. 51 different colleges of the state are under Tripura University.