Tripura : Three Rural Bodies Conferred With National Awards Under MoPR

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 13, 2022 : The Central Government recently announced three rural awards for Tripura under various categories on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to be celebrated on April 24 next in Jammu and Kashmir.

In connection to the appraisal year of 2021-22, Tripura state bagged three awards – Mohinipur Gram Panchayat in Mohanpur RD Block under West Tripura district won Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA)-2022, Ishanchandra Nagar Gram Panchayat in Dukli RD Block under West Tripura district received Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award (GPDPA)-2022, and Kadamtala Gram Panchayat in Kadamtala RD Block under North Tripura district grabbed Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Purashkar (NDRGGSP)-2022.

In this regard, the Union Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) wrote a letter to the Tripura’s Chief Secretary Kumar Alok mentioning about the significant celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD) on April 24 next across the country as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as commemoration of the 75th year of India’s independence.

The letter mentioned that the national function of NPRD-2022 is proposed to be organized in Pali Gram Panchayat under Samba district of Jammu & Kashmir, which will be graced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. He is expected to attend the Gram Sabha in that Panchayat as a part of the NPRD-2022 celebration and transfer the award money to the awardee Panchayats in addition to his address to all the PRIS.

“Wide ranging arrangements are being made for nation-wide coverage of this programme. It is requested that appropriate arrangements are made in all Panchayats to enable all participants in the Gram Sabha to witness the National programme, which will be webcasted from Palli. Also, in reference to the earlier communications, I would urge upon all the States/UTs to ensure that structured Gram Sabhas, especially on one of the themes of LSDGs be organized and resolution passed on this occasion.” – stated the MoPR Secretary.

“In the above back-drop, it is requested that the in-charge Ministers of Districts, MPs, MLAS, Senior Administrative officers, eminent personalities etc. may also be requested to attend Gram Sabha in any one GP. In the awarded Panchayats (list attached), these dignitaries may be requested to confer the awards and plaques to the awardees. Simultaneously, other activities such as cultural programmes, debates, presentations etc. may be organized during these events, keeping localization of Sustainable Development Goals in focus,” MoPR secretary added.

The union government’s official also mentioned that “since the award money is to be directly transferred to the accounts of the Awardee Panchayats, the Principal Secretary/Secretary of PR Department may be requested to ensure that the UCs of the previous award money are forwarded to this Ministry latest by 15th of April, 2022 positively to enable the Ministry to complete all processes well before time.”

Kumar hoped that the ministry will continue to receive full support of Tripura state authorities in making this event successful and memorable for the Panchayat representatives and common masses.