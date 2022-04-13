Tripura : Tribal Council Directs Employees To Wear Traditional Dresses On Every Mondays

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 13, 2022 : The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) administration has made it mandatory to wear indigenous traditional dresses of the state once a week.

This decision has been undertaken by the TIPRA Motha-run TTAADC’s executive committee; informed a higher official of the ADC administration.

The Additional Chief Executive Officer Subal Debbarma in a notification mentioned “All the employees of TTAADC are requested for compliance”.

“This decision will also be applicable for the Council’s Chairman, Chief Executive Member (CEM), Executive Members (EMs) and Members of District Council (MDCs)”, the notification added.

Its worthy to mention here that there are around 6,000 employees and officials in the Tripura Tribal Council.

Reacting to this decision, BJP MDC Bimal Chakma said “There are around 10-15 percent employees who are non-indigenous. What will the non-indigenous staffers wear? Tradition, culture and language should not be imposed in the administration”.