Arunachal Pradesh : CM Pema Khandu Greets Tai Khamti, Singpho & Tikhak Communities On ‘Sangken’ 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu extended his best wishes to the Tai Khamti, Singpho & Tikhak Communities on the auspicious occasion of ‘Sangken’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, Sangken is a three day long widely celebrated festival of Arunachal Pradesh.

Regarded as the “festival of water”, Sangken is a Buddhist festival dedicated to the welfare of mankind, which is observed with reverence.

During this festival, the idols of Lord Buddha are brought from the regular shrine to Kyong Fra, a especially constructed temporary shrine and the blessings of Lord Buddha are invoked by sprinkling clean water over the idols and all holy objects.

After sprinklings and pouring water (Son-Fra), people make fun and merriment by pouring water over each other.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh CM expressed his best greetings to the community, hoping for happiness, good health and prosperity for the year ahead. Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote “A very happy #Sangken to Tai Khamti, Singpho and Tikhak communities celebrating the ‘festival of water’. May the freshness of water wash away all your sorrows and negativity from life. On this New Year, I pray for good luck, prosperity and happiness of all.”