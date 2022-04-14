COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 78 New Cases; 10.47% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 78 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 10.47%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 683. While, a total of 2,25,901 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 689 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 745 samples were tested on April 13, 2022, out of which 36 samples belonged to males, while 42 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,24,529. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & FIA identified 76 & 2 positive cases respectively.