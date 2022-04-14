Grant Empowerment Through ADC Bill 2021; Before Holding Polls : Manipur-Based Student Union 

NET Web Desk

The apex tribal student body – All Tribal Students Union, Manipur (ATSUM) have demanded the tabling of Hill Areas Committee (HAC) recommended Autonomous District Council (ADC) Bill 2021 in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, before holding the ADC polls.

The resolution was taken at a consultative meeting of the ATSUM, Kuki Students’ Organization-General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ), All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) and senior ATSUM leaders held on Wednesday at Amity Hall, Adimjati Complex.

During this meeting, the panel also asserted that ADC polls should not be held without first granting ADC empowerment under the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, ATSUM also expressed its disappointment with the previous administration, which neglected to introduce the bill despite reaching an agreement with the three tribal student organizations.

Its worthy to note that on November 25, 2021, these three student bodies reached an agreement with the government, in which the state administration agreed to place the Bill in the Manipur Legislative Assembly’s winter session on the condition that ATSUM halt its agitation.