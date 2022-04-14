Meghalaya Government Plans To Relocate 342 Families From Harijan Colony; Asserts Deputy CM – Prestone Tynsong

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya – Prestone Tynsong assured the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) that every effort would be made to relocate 342 families from Harijan Colony at Them Iew Mawlong to the European Ward.

“The administration is also considering other locations for their relocation. If they are unable to be relocated to a single location, they may be shifted to separate places.” – declared Tynsong.

“I will be able to announce the specific locations once the Shillong Municipal Board and the Urban Affairs department, who have been asked to identify the land, submit their reports,” he said.

The decision has been undertaken after meeting with a delegation of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on Wednesday. He informed that next meeting with the Committee will be held on April 25.

This is in accordance with the High Court’s observation, which wants the resettlement to take place as soon as possible before advancing with the lawsuit,” – Tynsong further added.