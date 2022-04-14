Meghalaya : High Court Seeks Complete List of Custodial Deaths Since 2012 

NET Web Desk

A division bench of the Meghalaya High Court has directed the Inspector-General of Prisons to file an additional affidavit, detailing the complete list of people who have died in detention since 2012.

“”The document should also state that no other custody deaths have occurred other than those included in the affidavit, so that if any anomalies or more names are uncovered, the inspector-general can be held accountable,”- the division bench said.

Meanwhile, such an affidavit will be counter-verified by the Chief Secretary to the State, and both affidavits should be filed within the next 10 days after hearing a PIL on custodial violence and other problems relating to jail conditions.

“However, no death in custody appears to have occurred in 2012. While this is a possibility, the state should confirm it once again,” – the order further added.