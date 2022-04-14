Meghalaya : “Lawei ba Phyrnai” Founder, Among 2 Held For Sending Threat Mail To CM Sangma

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Police has apprehended two persons, including the founder of a newly-formed proscribed group – “Lawei ba Phyrnai” for sending a mail to Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma, threatening to blow-up educational institute in the state.

According to The Shillong Times report, one of them was apprehended after questioning, while the other has been released.

However, the matter is being investigated to discover whether there are any additional suspects.

Its worth noting that the defendants wrote a series of emails to CM Sangma, presenting themselves as group of unemployed youths demanding the release of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader – Julius K Dorphang and threatening to blow-up an LP school, if their demand was not met.