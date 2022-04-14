Mizoram : ‘Fire Service Week’ Observed At Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Fire & Emergency Services, with the rest of the nation, has commemorated the ‘Fire Service Week 2022’ today at Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters in Hunthar Veng of Aizawl.

At 7 AM today, the state Fire & Emergency Services observed Martyrs Day/Commemoration Day Parade at Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters.

According to the state government, the Fire Service Week themed on “Learn Fire Safety, Increase productivity” will be observed at all government departments on April 18, 2022 where a pledge shall be read out at 11 AM along respective departments.

Meanwhile, a Fire Safety Audit shall also be carried-out at selected government departments.

Officials from Mizoram’s Fire & Emergency Services shall initiate discussion programs at All India Radio in Aizawl and Doordarshan Kendra in Aizawl; conduct Fire & Evacuation Drill-cum-Lecture & Demonstration at various schools across the state. Essay writing competition shall also be organized for High School students.

During the event, the Director General (Fire) in Union Ministry of Home Affairs has awarded Commendation Disc & Certificate to five firemen of the state – STO Lalremtluanga Varte; STO Lalremmawia; Fm Lalbiakhnuna; Fm Laldanzira; Fm Jonathan C. Lalruatfela(Posthumous).

Its worthy to note that the week of April 14-20 is designated as Fire Service Week, with April 14 been dubbed as ‘Fire Service Day’.