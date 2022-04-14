Mizoram : Lecture On “Ambedkar Jayanti 2022” Organized At New Vaikhawtlang Hamlet 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles today conducted a lecture on “Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Jayanti” at New Vaikhawtlang hamlet in Mizoram.

Attended by 25 individuals, the key aim of this lecture was to convey the knowledge about Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar – architect of the Indian Constitution & human rights.

Meanwhile, the locals extended their heartfelt gratitude towards Assam Rifles for enlightening them about human rights and Indian Constitution on the occasion of “Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Jayanti”.

Its worthy to note that Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is celebrated annually as “Ambedkar Jayanti” on April 14. Dr BR Ambedkar, also known as “Babasaheb”, was a social reformer who drafted India’s Constitution; and devoted his entire life to promote equality, bring social improvements and propagate progressive views.