Mizoram : Shooting Range Inaugurated At Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Home Minister – Lalchamliana today inaugurated ‘Zakamlova Shooting Range’ at Falkland locality of Aizawl.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Lalchamliana asserted that the Mizo community has a strong affinity for firearms, and that the shooting range will also serve the purpose of an institute for learning arms safety and maintenance.

The Proprietor of the shooting range – C. Vanlalthakima mentioned that the range is an Indoor Shooting Range where instructions on how to fire guns and firearms safety will be delivered.

Its worthy to note that Aizawl alone has 16 Arms & Ammunition dealers. However, a firearms safety certificate from a police authority is required for anyone obtaining an arms license.