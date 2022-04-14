Nagaland CM Calls-On Union Minister – Dr Jitendra Singh; Briefs About Deputation & Placement Of IAS Officers

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio has called-on the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology – Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed about a variety of state-related issues, including development and the appointment of All India Services officers.

Rio appreciated Singh’s keen interest and commitment on development of Northeast, saying that the people of Nagaland regard him as their messenger in the national capital, always ready to follow-up on problems that affect them.

The CM briefed Dr Singh about the deputation and placement of IAS officers in Nagaland.

He also recommended that the Union Minister follow up with the Central Government on the status of some of Nagaland’s other projects. In response, the Union Minister stated that his office would take due cognizance of the same matter.

“Northeast has today undergone miraculous transformation which is difficult to believe and the Northeast Model of Development is now being cited as a development model in other parts of the country.” – asserted Singh.

“The most striking example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priority for the Northeast is evident from the fact that in the first six years of his tenure as Prime Minister before the COVID pandemic, he had undertaken more than 50 visits to the North Eastern States, including frequent visits to the State of Nagaland.” – Singh further added.