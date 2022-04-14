Sikkim : Awareness Programme On “Ill Effects Of Drugs” Organized At Ravangla

NET Web Desk

As part of continuous effort to strengthen the fight in eradicating drug menace, the Block Administration Centre (BAC), Ravangla recently organized an awareness programme on ill effects of Drugs at VCGL Senior Secondary School.

The program was chaired by ADC (Dev) Ravangla Mr. Sunil Mothey as the Chief Guest, SDM ( Ravangla) Ms. Trisang Tamang as Special Guest.

During the program, Block Development Officer (BDO) – Ravangla Mr. Upendra Rai highlighted the negative impacts of drugs and offered several strategies to combat them.

Furthermore, the Resource Person, Mr. Chewang Bhutia (Freedom Facilitator), discussed his experiences and recommended the children to participate in numerous co-curricular activities at school rather than engaging in negative consequences.