Tripura : Project Worth Rs 99 Crores Undertaken To Renovate 8.8 KMs Stretch In Agartala 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 14, 2022 : The Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL) of Tripura has undertaken a project worth Rs 99 crores to renovate 8.8 kilometres long stretch of both sides of Haora River in the capital city of the state.

The project will be funded by the Smart Cities Mission of the government of India and French Development Agency.

Agartala Smart City Limited’s Chief Executive Officer Sailesh Kumar Yadav, who is also the Municipal Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation in a programme on Thursday said “ASCL received project worth Rs 99 crore under Smart Cities Mission of the government of India and French Development Agency (AFD) for beautification of the banks of Haora River in Agartala city.”

“The total stretch to be renovated is 8 KMs and 800 metres long on both the sides of the river. After development of the river sides, it will be open for tourists and people of Tripura to enjoy the river banks as well as enjoy their leisure time, recreation activities and open gym facilities will be available here”, he added.

“Apart from this, works for two pilot projects have already been started at the area of the old Auto-rickshaw stand here in Agartala city where organic horticulture and floriculture orchards will be set up. Not only this, these two orchards will be handed over to women self-help groups (SHGs) after construction, and the income will be left to them after selling the organic flowers and fruits”, he added.

Agartala Municipal Corporation in collaboration with Agartala Smart City Limited on Thursday resettled and rehabilitated 37 families at Radhanagar Housing Complex here along with allocated Rs 3,000 for a span of 12 months and one-time assistance of Rs 50,000 as well.