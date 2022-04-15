Arunachal Pradesh CM Greets Nyishi Community On ‘Longte Yullo’ 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu extended his best wishes to the Nyishi Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Longte Yullo’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, Longte Yullo is one of the oldest and significant festivals of the Nyishi community. It aims to drive away human beings from evil forces through a barricade.

The unique feature of the festival is non existence of any priest for ritual chanting as there is no ritual sacrifice.

However, an altar decorated with white feather of domestic fowl and bamboo decorated flowers etc on top is erected by the villagers to mark the occasion.

This Longte-Yullo festival is celebrated by the Nyishis settled in upper belt-including Koloriang, Huri, Sarli, Damin, Parsiparlo circles of Kurung Kumey District of Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh CM – Pema Khandu expressed his best greetings to the community, hoping for happiness, good health and prosperity for the year ahead. Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote “Warmest wishes to my Nyishi brothers and sisters on auspicious occasion of Longte Yullo. I pray Almighty to shower blessings for prosperity, happiness and well-being of all mankind.”